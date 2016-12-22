Gene Autry Woods

KINGSPORT - Gene Autry Woods, age 67, of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest to be with his son on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, December 26, 2016 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Gunnings Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Woods family.