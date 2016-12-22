Allen Adkins

WISE, VA - Allen Adkins, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at his home. Funeral services for Allen Adkins will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Greg Adkins speaking. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA with Military Rites. Family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.