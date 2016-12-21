Thelma Louise Copas

KINGSPORT - Thelma Louise Copas, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 19, 2016 at Brookhaven Manor after a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Bob Underwood, Minister officiating. A Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Section D. Pallbearers will be grandsons, great grandsons and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Holston Methodist Home, Greeneville, TN. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Thelma Copas and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.