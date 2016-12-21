Sylvia Hellen Patterson

ROGERSVILLE – Sylvia Hellen Patterson, 88, passed away Tuesday (December 20, 2016) at the Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center following an extended illness. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jessie Swanner and Rev. Ed McLain officiating, burial will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. To leave an online message for the Patterson family, please visit us @ www.jfhonline.com Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Patterson family.