Patty G. Collins

KINGSPORT - Patty G. Collins, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, December 23, 2016 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Joe Kerns officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the caregivers throughout Patty’s life, particularly the NOVA Rehab and Healthcare providers of 400 block. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Palmer Center of Kingsport at 1609 Ft. Henry Dr. Kingsport, TN 37664, or Shriners Hospital for Children at 2900 Rock Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or by calling 1-800-241-4438. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Patty G. Collins and her family has been entrusted to The Staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.