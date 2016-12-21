Juanita Moody Smith

COLUMBIA, SC - Juanita Moody Smith, 73, of Columbia, South Carolina, formerly of Kingsport, TN, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2016. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Irmo, SC. A memorial service will also be held at 1:00 on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Emory United Methodist Church, Emory Church Rd., Kingsport TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association at 140 Stoneridge Dr. Suite 210 Columbia, SC 29210 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.Barr-Price.com