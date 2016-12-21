James Edward “Peanut” Sells

James Edward “Peanut” Sells, 72, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 23, 2016 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the Dogwood Chapel under the direction of Rev. Jon Reed at 7:00pm. A committal service is scheduled for Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 11:00am in Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. All those attending are asked to assemble at Morris-Baker to leave in procession by 10:30am. Online condolences may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Sells family. (423)282-1521