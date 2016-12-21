Debra Lee Wireman

Debra Lee Wireman, 64, went peacefully in her sleep to her eternal home on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at her residence. Funeral services for Debra Lee Wireman will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Eddie Rose officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 23, 2016 in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family and friends will meet at 12:30 P.M. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.