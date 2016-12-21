Clarence Howard Jaynes

JOHNSON CITY - Clarence Howard Jaynes, age 85, of Johnson City, formerly of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2016, at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center, following a brief illness. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Johnny Carr officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 23, 2016 at 1:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.