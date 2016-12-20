William A. “Bill” Booher

BRISTOL - William A. “Bill” Booher, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at his home. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Maurice Widner officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.