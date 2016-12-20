Teresa L. Stemac

KINGSPORT - Teresa L. Stemac, 67, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton and Father Michael Cummins officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those attending the committal services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 9:00 am and then proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill Noe, Fred Flemon, Dustin Nelson, Daniel Tunstall, Jonathan Fields, and Tobias Albrecht, III. Memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 108 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Teresa L. Stemac.