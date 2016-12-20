Ruby Eliza Kimbler Sanders

BLOUNTVILLE - Ruby Eliza Kimbler Sanders, 88, Blountville, TN passed away on December 18, 2016 at the residence of her daughter. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Matthew Rose officiating. Pine Grove Harmony will provide music. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Kimbler Family Cemetery in Alley Valley Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Lawton Stallard, Richard Shipley and Trey Rose will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. for the graveside service.