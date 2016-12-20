Robert Leland Covington

KINGSPORT - Robert Leland Covington, age 73, of Kingsport, formerly of Knoxville, went home to be with Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 18th, 2016. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Callahan Road Baptist Church, with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Ed Shackleford will be officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. for a 2:00 p.m. interment service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Thursday, December 22nd, 2016. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel, 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. 865-688-2331