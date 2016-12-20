Opal Hensley

KINGSPORT - Opal Ann Hensley, 77, Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord late Monday night at her home following an extended period of poor health. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. till 12:00 noon Friday (December 23, 2016) at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Services will follow at 12:00 noon in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jessee Hartgrove and Pastor Dennis Spears officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Opal Ann Hensley.