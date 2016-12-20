Martha Arnold Susong (Arne) Jones

Martha Arnold Susong (Arne) Jones, who played a variety of significant roles at The Greeneville Sun for some six decades, died early Friday morning at Laughlin Memorial Hospital. She was 101 years of age. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at St. James Episcopal Church, with interment following at Oak Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Chris Starr, interim rector of the church, officiated. The family received friends at St. James Church and in adjacent McMillan Hall from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is coordinating arrangements. The family suggests that those who may wish to make memorial gifts direct them to St. James Episcopal Church (107 W. Church St., Greeneville 37743), the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society (P.O. Box 792, Greeneville 37744), or the charity of the donor's choice.