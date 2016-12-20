Freddy R. Carter

CHURCH HILL - Freddy R. Carter, 71, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 19, 2016 at Indian Path Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5:30 – 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:30 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Tipton officiating. Music will be provided by Rachel , Afton and Erin Tipton. A Graveside Service will be held 11 am Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Freddy Carter and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.