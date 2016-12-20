Dr. Frederick Lee Haley

FRANKLIN - Dr. Frederick Lee Haley, age 67 of Franklin, TN passed away December 19, 2016. Funeral service will be 3:00PM Wednesday, December 21, 2016 with visitation one hour prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. Lynn Hill & Rev. Regina Proctor officiating. Entombment will follow in Remembrance Mausoleum in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers: John Cox and other members of the Seekers Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church Building Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com