Robert “Bob” William Miller

BLOUNTVILLE - Robert "Bob" William Miller, age 80, of Blountville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at Wellmont Hospice/ Bristol after an extended illness. The family of Bob Miller will receive friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel, Blountville, Tennessee. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 12:00pm at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, Tennessee with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. The Sullivan county Maintenance Department will honor Bob and serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter, Blountville, Tennessee or The SBK Animal Shelter, Kingsport, Tennessee. Online condolences can be posted on East Tennessee Funeral Home website at www.easttnfuneral.com.