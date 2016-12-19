Mr. Larry Joe Ferguson

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Larry Joe Ferguson, 63, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016, surrounded by his family. The family of Larry Joe Ferguson will receive friends from 12 pm to 1 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a brief committal service will be held in the Morris-Baker Chapel. Charlie Byrd and Roy Ferguson will officiate. Memories and condolences may be sent to the Ferguson family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Ferguson family. (423) 282-1521