James Henry Cole

BLOUNTVILLE - James Henry Cole of Blountville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday (December 17, 2016) surrounded in love by his family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday (December 21, 2016) from 5 to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn with Chaplain Mike Driver officiating. The family would like to extend an invitation to visit anytime at Mr. Cole’s residence. Committal services will be held Thursday (December 22, 2016) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made to the Cole family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Cole family.