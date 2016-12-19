James E. “Moe” Brotherton

KINGSPORT - Commissioner James E. “Moe” Brotherton, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening (Dec. 18, 2016) at his home following a courageous battle against cancer. Receiving of friends will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Deboard officiating. Pallbearers will be Dr. Bill Fuller, Larry Rhoton, Tommy Brooks, Scott Masters, Chris Masters, and John Adam Masters. Honorary pallbearers will be Kent Harris, Curtis Akard, Dennis Houser, J.W. Hilton, Ike Lowry, Dugan Gray, Roger Smith, Gary Lowe, Larry Wolverton, Ben Hunter, and Johnny Spriggs. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Battle of Blountville Military Park, P.O. Box 3179, Blountville, TN 37617 or to Fort Robinson Baptist Church, 2012 Fort Robinson Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Brotherton family.