Hazel Wilson Nix

MOBILE, AL - Hazel Wilson Nix, 90, of Kingsport, TN and Grand Bay, AL passed from this life on Sunday (December 18, 2016) in Mobile, AL. The family will receive friend on Thursday (December 22, 2016) from 4-6 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn with Rev. Melburn Farmer officiating. Committal services will be held on Friday (December 23, 2016) at 11 a.m. at Glencoe Cemetery (Big Stone Gap, VA 24219). There will be a memorial service on Saturday (January 7, 2017) at 6:00 p.m. at Gospel Fellowship Church (12865 Saeger Road, Grand Bay, AL 36541).