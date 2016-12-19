George Franklin Morelock

George Franklin Morelock, age 83 of the Kingsport community, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at his home. Mr. Morelock served our country in the Army. He was a retired self employer. He sang bass with his two sisters and brother for over 20 years in the gospel quartet, The Morelock Family. George is preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Florence (Dezarn) Morelock; two daughters, Kamaron Sue Morelock, Terri Tedford; one son, Larry Franklin Morelock; several brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Surviving are his wife, Kaye Morelock; daughter, Kim (Stephen) Morelock; two step-sons, Carl Penley and Billy (Dawn) Evans; two grandsons, Alex and Aiden Ratliff; two step-grandchildren, Brandon and Rebecca Evans; one sister, Carolyn Carter; and one brother, Roy Morelock. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Sunrise Baptist Church, 3121 Long Hollow Rd. (Sullivan Gardens) with the Rev. Kelley Dykes officiating.