Denvil Mullins

LEBANON, VA- Denvil Mullins, age 79, went to be with the Lord, December 18, 2016. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in the Combs Funeral service Chapel with the Rev. Larry Robinson and the Rev. James Sims officiating. The family will receive friends 11 am until 1 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ketron Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of East Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to East Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Charlotte Tiller, 38 Tiller Trailer Court Lebanon, Va. 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service 291 Fincastle Rd. Highway 71. Lebanon, Virginia 24266 (276)889-4444 is serving the Mullins family.