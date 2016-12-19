Dee Reece Lawson

BLOUNTVILLE - Dee Reece Lawson, 79 of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Bristol Hospice House following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday December 19, 2016 in the ShareLife Room at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. The body will be taken to First Baptist Church in Blountville at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2016 to lie in state. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon with Dr. Clay Austin and Rev. Alan Moor officiating. Music will be provided by Jane Sullivan, The Church Quartet and The Dishners. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617 or the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Lawson family.