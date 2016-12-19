Charles L. Seymore

ROGERSVILLE - Charles L. Seymore, age 72, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday (12/18/16) at his residence. He was a member of McKinney Chapel Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday (12/20/16) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dustin Jessee and Rev. Doug Seymore officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Wednesday (12/21/16) at McKinney Chapel Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.