Jimmy Harold Tate

NORTON, VA - Jimmy Harold Tate, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robert Fultz, Jr. officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted at 2 pm Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Wells Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:30 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.