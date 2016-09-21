Victor Edwards

JONESVILLE, VA - Victor Edwards, 72, of Jonesville, VA passed away on Tuesday, September 20, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Jonesville First Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Humfleet officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens, Woodway, VA. The Adult Men’s Sunday School Class of Jonesville First Baptist will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent and viewed by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Edwards family.