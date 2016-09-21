Ronald Wayne Bishop Jr.

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ronald Wayne Bishop Jr., 43, of Big Stone Gap, VA passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at Lonesome Pine Hospital. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 22, 2016 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Dalton officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am Friday, September 23 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com.