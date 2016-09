Rev. Otto Giles

ROGERSVILLE - Rev. Otto Giles, age 92, passed away on September 20, 2016, at his residence in Rogersville, TN. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm Friday, September 23, 2016 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Victor Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.