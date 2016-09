Ms. Julia Ann Lee

Ms. Julia Ann Lee 58 departed this this life September 21, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center after a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lee@clarkfc.com Professional service and care of Ms. Julia Ann Lee and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service. Inc. (423)245-4971