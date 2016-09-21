Mr. Henry Bowman Williams

TELFORD - Mr. Henry Bowman Williams, age 89, Telford, passed away Monday, September 19, 2016 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Arden Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday prior to service. Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, September 23, 2016 at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family & friends. Condolences may be sent to the Williams family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821