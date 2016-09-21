Michael Roberts

NORTON, VA - Michael Shane Roberts, 42, died Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY following an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with the Reverend Mike Hunsucker officiating. Family and friends will gather Saturday between 12:00 noon and 12:30 at the funeral home. They then will travel in procession to Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton for committal services and burial.