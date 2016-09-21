Lonnie Dale Henderson

KINGSPORT - Lonnie Dale Henderson, 64, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20, 2016 surrounded by family and friends. A Celebration of Life and sharing of memories of Lonnie will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, September 25, 2016 at Eastman Cabins Shelter #5, 404 Bays Mountain Park Rd., Kingsport, TN., with a covered dish dinner following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shades of Grace Church, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660. Condolences may be made to the family online via email to lonnie.dale.henderson@gmail.com