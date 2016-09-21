Franklin Junior “Popeye” Manis

CHURCH HILL - Franklin Junior “Popeye” Manis, age 71, of Church Hill, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2016, in Lawton, OK. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 22, 2016 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Bob Simpson and Zane Manis officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Friday at Howe’s Chapel Church Cemetery. Friends and family may also visit the home of Terry at 1140 Hwy 70 N, Rogersville at any other time. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.