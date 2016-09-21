Eva Glynnrose Mahoney

CHURCH HILL - Eva Glynnrose Mahoney, age 89, of Church Hill, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at the Church Hill Healthcare & Rehab following an extended illness. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 pm Thursday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. The family wishes not to receive friends at the home at this time. Funeral services will be conducted 2 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Bro Ed McLain and Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. To leave an online message for the Mahoney family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Mahoney family.