Dale Darlene Good

DUFFIELD, VA - Dale Darlene Good, 78, Duffield, VA passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2016. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m., Friday, September 23, 2016 at the Rye Cove Community Church and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. at the Rye Cove Community Church with Bro. Bill Tignor and Pastor Joe Hill officiating. The Second Coming will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted following the service at the Good Cemetery Clinchport, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online guest register is available for the Good family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Dale Darlene Good.