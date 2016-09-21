Bruce W. Stockbridge

Bruce W. Stockbridge, 92, passed away at home with his family by his side on September 21,2016 following a brief hospitalization at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. A reception to celebrate Bruce’s life will be held at Milestones Event Center located next door to Click Funeral Home in Farragut on Friday from 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Leukemia Research Foundation www.allbloodcancers.org Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Stockbridge family. www.clickfh.com