SURGOINSVILLE - Beulah M. Hayes, 77, of Surgoinsville, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2016 at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Bobby Kitts officiating. Friends may also call at the home of Beulah Hayes any time. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in The Garden of Resurrection. Serving as pallbearers, Dustin Evans, Fred Armstrong, Jamey West and Jason Wood. Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home by 10:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery. The care of Beulah M. Hayes and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.