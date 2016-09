Betty Jo Mallory

ROGERSVILLE - Betty Jo Mallory, age 86, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 21, 2016. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, September 23, 2016 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Tommy Seals officiating. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, September 24, 2016 at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.