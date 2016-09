Michael Lee Blackwell

Michael Lee Blackwell, 73, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2016 in Port St. Lucie, FL. A memorial service will be held Thursday evening, Sept. 22, 2016, at the Dungannon United Methodist Church in Dungannon, VA. Visitation will be from 6-7 with services immediately following. Burial will be in the Fincastle Cemetery, Dungannon, VA, at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Dungannon United Methodist Church.