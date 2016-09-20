Meghan McKenzie Spears

Meghan McKenzie Spears 17, daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter and friend to all who knew here, left this world to live forever, suddenly on August 31, 2016 at her best friends residence in Hillsboro, NH. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 24, 2016, at 7:00 PM. at Freedom Family Worship Center, 1020 E. Center St.,Kingsport, TN. Ministers: Ken Christian and Tony Kilgore will be officiating. Friends and Family are invited. Condolences and/or flowers (her favorite colors, blue and white) may be sent to the church prior to the service.