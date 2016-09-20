Cheryl Ann Scales

MT. CARMEL - Cheryl Ann Scales, age 51, of Mt. Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Donnie Wade, Pastor Roy Charles and Pastor Lester Lattany officiating. Friends and family may also call on the family at the home of the sister, Shirley Scales located at 213 Reno St Apt 3 Rogersville, TN 37857. The family would like to especially thank Dockery Funeral Home in Morristown for their assistance in funeral arrangements for Cheryl. Full obituary may be seen at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Scales family.