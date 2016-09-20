Cecil Denton, Jr.

GRAY - Cecil Denton, Jr., age 83, of Gray, TN passed away one short week of his 84th birthday at the Center on Aging, Erwin, TN. The funeral service for Mr. Denton will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 22, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Clowers officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor. The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Friday, September 23 at 11:00 A.M. from East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association Northeast Tennessee Chapter, 3212 Hanover Rd #5, Johnson City, TN 37604. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN is serving the Denton family. (423) 928-6111.