Ruth Hurd Burton

Ruth Hurd Burton age 80 went to her heavenly home Friday (9/16/16) at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center with her family by her side. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm. - 7:00 pm. Tuesday (9/20/16) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. John R. Parrott, Jr., Rev. Doug Seymore, and Rev. Jason Royston officiating. Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday (9/21/16) at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.