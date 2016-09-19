Martha Lynn Ramey Taylor

BATESVILLE, AR - Martha Lynn Ramey Taylor of Batesville, Arkansas, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 16, 2016. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church in Batesville with Rev. Justin Ledbetter officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home of Batesville. Pallbearers will be Mike Wilson, Larry Sandage, John Ellis, David Smith, Tim McKinney and Raymond Simmons. Honorary pallbearers are the United Methodist Women, Thursday Morning Bible Study, and the Chaney-Huddleston Sunday School Class. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2016 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 615 E. Main Street, Batesville, AR 72501 www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/batesville