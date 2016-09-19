Lorna C. Baskett Evans

Lorna C. Baskett Evans, age 94, of the Bethesda Community (Greene Co) passed away Saturday, Sept. 17 at her home. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 at Doughty Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 pm at the Doughty Stevens Chapel with a graveside service to follow at Bethesda CP Church Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Duncan and Bill Glover will officiate. Pallbearers will be Justin Evans, Joshua Bright, Matthew Bright, Jason Webb, Tim Chase, and David Baskett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.