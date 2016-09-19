Judy Ann Hale McKay

Judy Ann Hale McKay, age 70 of Murfreesboro, passed away Saturday at home unexpectedly. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 20, 2016 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Dr. Gene Lasley officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Greene County. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Judy McKay. 423-477-3171 or 239-6622 www.grayfuneralhome.net