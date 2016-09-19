J. Wade Blankenbeckler

KINGSPORT - J. Wade Blankenbeckler, 54, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 18, 2016. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 2:00 pm at Wade’s mother’s home. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of J. Wade Blankenbeckler and his family has been entrusted to The Staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.