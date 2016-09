Franklin Junior Manis

CHURCH HILL - Franklin Junior Manis, age 71, of Church Hill, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2016, in Lawton, OK Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. Friends and family may visit the home of Terry at 1140 Hwy 70 N, Rogersville. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.